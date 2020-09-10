APG Asset Management N.V. Has $19.42 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,270 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.17% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $19,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,033.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE MAA opened at $116.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average is $116.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.