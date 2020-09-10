APG Asset Management N.V. Has $18.46 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 540,964 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.23% of PulteGroup worth $18,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 77.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 26.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 18.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.