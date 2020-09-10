APG Asset Management N.V. Has $15.24 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 177.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,318,298 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 842,372 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Halliburton worth $15,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 568.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.62.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC upped their price objective on Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group cut Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

