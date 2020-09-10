APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Stock Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,281 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,401 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Western Digital worth $16,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,271,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $188,568,000 after purchasing an additional 85,621 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,055,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,458 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,366,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $98,748,000 after purchasing an additional 95,892 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,936,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $80,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,883,000 after purchasing an additional 398,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $42.69. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $58.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

