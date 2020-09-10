APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40,006 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $18,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,282,000 after acquiring an additional 200,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,969,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,907,000 after acquiring an additional 91,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,165.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,320.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,106.82.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,321.03 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,384.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,217.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $969.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 146.62, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

