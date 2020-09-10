APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 458,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $21,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $1,216,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $1,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. Sonoco Products Co has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.