APG Asset Management N.V. Buys Shares of 76,873 Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 76,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,314,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.18% of Quidel at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QDEL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 144.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $595,658.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 21,166 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total transaction of $6,060,037.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,091.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,800 shares of company stock worth $4,270,515 and have sold 28,848 shares worth $8,058,196. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel stock opened at $152.70 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.44. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QDEL. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.00.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.