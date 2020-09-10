APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 9,800 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,235 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.07% of Bank of Montreal worth $21,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $1,549,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $2,551,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays cut Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.40.

BMO opened at $61.40 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

