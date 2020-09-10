APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 40,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.15% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $15,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,629,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,308,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $13,076,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,020,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after buying an additional 187,960 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.4% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after buying an additional 219,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,762,000 after buying an additional 37,404 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $107.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.96. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $403,104.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,085,077.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $225,385.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,304 shares of company stock worth $1,546,712 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

