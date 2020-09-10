APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 25,930 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,930 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.22% of SEI Investments worth $15,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEIC. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 205.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average is $52.56.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEIC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

