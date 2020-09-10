Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD stock opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.26 and a beta of 1.35. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $98.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus upped their price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

