Andrew Saik Purchases 40,000 Shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Stock

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) CFO Andrew Saik acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 340,000 shares in the company, valued at $496,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MNLO stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. Menlo Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $226.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. 50.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNLO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.79.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

