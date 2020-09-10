Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,155,485,000 after purchasing an additional 632,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,021,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,690,050,000 after purchasing an additional 497,240 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $250.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $219.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.85, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $900,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,690,749.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total value of $2,640,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 808,041 shares of company stock worth $163,618,738. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

