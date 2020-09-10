Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 9,163 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,163 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 48,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,152 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.9% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 591,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,386 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,604 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 58.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 294,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 108,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGLE. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DNB Markets upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.61.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.60. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

