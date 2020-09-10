Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 714 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

