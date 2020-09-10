Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 3,305 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.94%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.