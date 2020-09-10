Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 2,248 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 76,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 45,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

