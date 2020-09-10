Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 123 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,532,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 27.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 66.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 179,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $218,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $405.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.85.

ServiceNow stock opened at $458.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 124.51, a P/E/G ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $447.03 and its 200-day moving average is $372.68. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $501.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total transaction of $605,850.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,027.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total transaction of $63,316.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,851 shares of company stock worth $43,935,306 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.