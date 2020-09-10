Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Northrim BanCorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 48.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter valued at $197,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.7% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 20.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

NRIM opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.99. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $34.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.57 per share, with a total value of $25,455.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $98,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

