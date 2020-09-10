Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $405,000 in The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Shyft Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth $643,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at $1,225,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at $13,433,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at $4,132,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $20.96.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.39 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

