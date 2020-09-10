Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,679,000 after acquiring an additional 420,666 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 842,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,579,000 after purchasing an additional 39,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

