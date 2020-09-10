Ancora Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stearns Financial Services Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 1,043,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 691,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,923,000 after acquiring an additional 214,926 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 47.1% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.51 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

