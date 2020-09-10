Ancora Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after buying an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 12.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 100.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 31.8% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 35,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 55.16%. The firm had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

HBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

