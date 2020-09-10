Ancora Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,827 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $221,000. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $304,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $1,990,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $31,290,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1,710.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 185,946 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

