Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 20.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $114.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.43 and its 200 day moving average is $105.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

