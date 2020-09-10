Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $233.56 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $250.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.95.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

