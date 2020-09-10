Analyzing Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) and Its Peers

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE: MTA) is one of 43 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Metalla Royalty & Streaming to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Metalla Royalty & Streaming
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Metalla Royalty & Streaming Competitors
|724
|2774
|2547
|92
|2.33
Dividends
Metalla Royalty & Streaming pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Metalla Royalty & Streaming pays out -7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 34.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Metalla Royalty & Streaming and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Metalla Royalty & Streaming
|$2.70 million
|-$4.87 million
|-65.77
|Metalla Royalty & Streaming Competitors
|$1.70 billion
|$144.02 million
|45.31
Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Metalla Royalty & Streaming. Metalla Royalty & Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Metalla Royalty & Streaming and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Metalla Royalty & Streaming
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Metalla Royalty & Streaming Competitors
|-12.02%
|1.99%
|1.35%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
12.0% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Metalla Royalty & Streaming competitors beat Metalla Royalty & Streaming on 10 of the 14 factors compared.
About Metalla Royalty & Streaming
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
