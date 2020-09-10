American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

AEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 62,536 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,371,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after buying an additional 281,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.