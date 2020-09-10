Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.33.

AMED has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

In other Amedisys news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 2,185 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $428,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,965.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock worth $2,136,172 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.96. 394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,375. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

