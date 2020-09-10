Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMCR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.09.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68.

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Amcor by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

