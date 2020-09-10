Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.33.

AMBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,267. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.48.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $58,180.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,381.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth $258,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 18.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Ambarella by 107.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 19,052 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

