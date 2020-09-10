Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is SWS Partners’ 2nd Largest Position

SWS Partners raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.5% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $55,000. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,268.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,577.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,218.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,570.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

