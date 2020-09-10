Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $1.92 Million in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 757,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Antero Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 416,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Antero Resources by 11.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 43,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Antero Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 64,731 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Antero Resources by 336.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

AR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.73.

AR opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. Antero Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $484.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.