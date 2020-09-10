AlphaValue Upgrades Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to “Sell”

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RYAAY has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of RYAAY opened at $82.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average is $68.02. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $16,486,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 19.7% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $25,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 186.9% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 171,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 112,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter worth about $1,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.