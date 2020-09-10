Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

ALNA has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.61.

NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 152,206 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,420,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

