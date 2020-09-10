Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded at Bank of America

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s previous close.

AA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alcoa from $11.70 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

NYSE:AA opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.22. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 20,438 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Alcoa by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 243,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 122,220 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

