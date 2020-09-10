Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Raised to “Buy” at BofA Securities

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $11.70 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

AA stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.22. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 138.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1,029.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 933.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

