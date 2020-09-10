AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

