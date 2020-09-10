AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.93

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and traded as low as $19.50. AFC Energy shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 1,301,688 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 8.26.

AFC Energy Company Profile (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc develops and demonstrates alkaline fuel cell systems in the United Kingdom and Germany. Its fuel-cell systems convert hydrogen into electricity. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cranleigh, the United Kingdom.

