AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-$1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $390-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.58 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.74-1.94 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised AeroVironment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.33.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.62. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

