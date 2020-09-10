Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $540.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.82. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,224,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after buying an additional 746,310 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $6,845,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,130,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 502,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,736,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,939,000 after purchasing an additional 495,181 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

