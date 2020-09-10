Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AERI opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,130,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 502,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.