Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 17,157 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 490.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 158.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $38.33 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.