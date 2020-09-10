Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 162.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $162,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $309.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.29. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $183.27 and a 1-year high of $338.59.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

