Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $7.40 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,337 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 20,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage stock opened at $216.72 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $254.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

In other news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $33,563.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $657,028. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.69.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

