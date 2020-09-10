Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,837,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,306,000 after buying an additional 182,537 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 441,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after buying an additional 218,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684,114 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 39.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 678,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 192,164 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $683,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,434 shares of company stock worth $4,682,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

