Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $6.52 Million Holdings in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.76% of American Finance Trust worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 24,551 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $741.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.18. American Finance Trust Inc has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0708 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.86%.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

