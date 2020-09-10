Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMP opened at $150.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.92 and a 200-day moving average of $136.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.45.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

