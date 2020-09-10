Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,477,000 after acquiring an additional 900,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $2,193,000. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $4,007,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $1,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $523,544.32. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $549,352.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,090 shares of company stock worth $5,341,048 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $96.20 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $106.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average is $93.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

