Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 84.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,686 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 197,612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $174.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.19.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Foss purchased 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,040.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,761.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

